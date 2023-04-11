Howland Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Howland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $199.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.70. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.73 and a 12 month high of $264.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $205.45 and its 200-day moving average is $214.11.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.36%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

