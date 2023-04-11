PrairieView Partners LLC Sells 639 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

PrairieView Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 21,617,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,288,561 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,410,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,801,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090,398 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 75,351.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,284,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,639 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 10,509,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,021,000.

Shares of SPDW opened at $32.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.67 and a 200 day moving average of $30.06. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $34.06.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

