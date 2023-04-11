2,193 Shares in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Acquired by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 29,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 35,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 110,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF stock opened at $18.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.27 million, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.48. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 12-month low of $17.16 and a 12-month high of $21.62.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Profile

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

