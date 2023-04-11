PrairieView Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

PrairieView Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,737 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 7,236 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 211.5% during the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 25,650 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,009,000. Baker Boyer National Bank boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 72,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Finally, Northland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 117,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAE opened at $23.04 on Tuesday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $19.43 and a one year high of $26.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.85 and its 200-day moving average is $22.13.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.