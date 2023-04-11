Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Shares Bought by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 48,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 7,453 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 132,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $415,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

BATS NULV opened at $34.05 on Tuesday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $30.70. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.19.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.