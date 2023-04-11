PrairieView Partners LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

PrairieView Partners LLC trimmed its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 45.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,593,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357,199 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,584,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $573,125,000 after acquiring an additional 150,880 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 6.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,000,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,650,000 after buying an additional 174,926 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 161.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,541,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,738,000 after buying an additional 952,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 227.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,763,000 after buying an additional 925,535 shares in the last quarter. 20.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.09.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $130.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $61.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.58. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.55 and a fifty-two week high of $133.04.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.06%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

