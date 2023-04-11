Concord Wealth Partners Acquires New Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $70.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.97. The company has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.89 and a 12-month high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $47,905.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on XEL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.30.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

