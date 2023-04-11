7,819 Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Bought by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,819 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HPQ. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of HP by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,146 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in HP by 3,116.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 53,009 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 51,361 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HP by 462.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HP by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 95,650 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at $22,612,568.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $220,440.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,495.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,612,568.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,925 shares of company stock worth $1,678,337 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HPQ opened at $29.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $40.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.12.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. HP’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of HP from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.19.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

