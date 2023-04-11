Versor Investments LP Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Versor Investments LP lowered its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,772 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 557.9% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 532.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,505,000 after purchasing an additional 24,397 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $335.70 on Tuesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.44 and a 52-week high of $399.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $363.83 and a 200-day moving average of $303.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.48 and a beta of 0.80.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 34.84%. The company had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 43.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on MarketAxess from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $321.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $297.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $265.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $331.36.

Insider Activity at MarketAxess

In other news, Director Steven L. Begleiter sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total transaction of $348,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,977,456.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven L. Begleiter sold 1,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total transaction of $348,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,456.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.58, for a total value of $221,414.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,156,223.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,854 shares of company stock worth $659,844 in the last three months. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MarketAxess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

