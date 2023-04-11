U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP decreased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 56.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,171 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 69,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of USB opened at $35.61 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.27. The stock has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on USB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.58.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

