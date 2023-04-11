Simon Quick Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,543 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 1,014.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,345,000 after buying an additional 29,481 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 137,757 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $19,815,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Salesforce by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 490,626 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $70,572,000 after buying an additional 101,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company increased its position in Salesforce by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,248 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush increased their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.24.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

Salesforce Stock Down 0.6 %

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total value of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,066.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.15, for a total value of $247,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,766,453.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.59, for a total transaction of $28,939.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,066.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,059 shares of company stock valued at $9,168,193 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CRM opened at $191.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.49 billion, a PE ratio of 911.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.21 and its 200-day moving average is $158.05. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $201.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

