American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 84.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,593 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in American Express by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,604 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,550 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,361 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,678. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $161.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.96 and its 200-day moving average is $156.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $192.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on American Express from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.33.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

