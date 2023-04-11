Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,899 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,630,566,000 after acquiring an additional 128,126 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $842,081,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $708,348,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $401,963,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 310.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,001,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $667,302,000 after buying an additional 2,270,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $104.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.31.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of META stock opened at $214.75 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $224.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.97. The company has a market cap of $556.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 5,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $909,963.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,078,916.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,495 shares of company stock valued at $12,403,944. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

