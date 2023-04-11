VitalStone Financial LLC Makes New Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 477 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of COP. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.9% during the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,345 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Denver Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, BBR Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the third quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSE COP opened at $105.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $128.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.28 and its 200 day moving average is $114.63.
ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 14.06%.
Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips
In related news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.50 per share, with a total value of $501,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
COP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Societe Generale raised ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.85.
ConocoPhillips Company Profile
ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.
