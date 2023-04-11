Advisory Alpha LLC Sells 703 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Advisory Alpha LLC lessened its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,243 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,171,744 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $11,581,996,000 after purchasing an additional 374,994 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,361,278 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,493,134,000 after buying an additional 1,494,751 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,072,833 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,338,008,000 after purchasing an additional 413,359 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,523,923 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $765,534,000 after buying an additional 1,075,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,338,622 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $751,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555,634 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.3 %

COP opened at $105.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $128.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 14.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on COP. Raymond James decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.05.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

