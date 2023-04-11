Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Purchases 1,354 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. Bank of America raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.44.

NYSE BDX opened at $253.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $71.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.84, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.54. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $275.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $242.20 and a 200-day moving average of $240.64.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 68.68%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Further Reading

