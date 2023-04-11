Byrne Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Byrne Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, January 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Netflix from $210.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Cfra upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.87.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $338.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $150.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $379.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

