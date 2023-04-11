GEM Asset Management LLC Invests $233,000 in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

GEM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 63,854 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 29,487 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 8,997 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 27,044 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.11.

Insider Activity

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.3 %

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,983,437. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,767 shares of company stock valued at $618,191. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VZ opened at $39.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.92 and a 200 day moving average of $38.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $165.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.58%.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.