Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $2.75 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 528.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,401,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $542,675,000 after acquiring an additional 10,429,412 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $311,238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,599,270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139,634 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Pfizer by 108.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,909,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock opened at $41.73 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.23 and a 1-year high of $56.32. The stock has a market cap of $235.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.62 and its 200 day moving average is $45.45.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, February 27th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.87.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

