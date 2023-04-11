Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,185,744 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 803,350 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $209,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 44.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 207.0% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 58.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Up 8.0 %

MU opened at $63.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $69.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.52 and a beta of 1.41. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $76.23.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MU. Mizuho raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $1,485,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,360,170.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $1,244,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,454,198.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,182,190. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

