Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $514.27 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,052,648 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 113,813 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Verizon Communications worth $514,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 7,282 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 63,679 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,983,437. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,767 shares of company stock valued at $618,191 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:VZ opened at $39.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.65.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.11.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

