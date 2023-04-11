Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Purchases Shares of 1,500 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $198.37 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $199.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $250.52. The stock has a market cap of $121.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $179.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.48.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Further Reading

