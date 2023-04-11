Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 9,888 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 691,295 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 9,888 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Intel were worth $18,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 258.1% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Intel stock opened at $32.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.20. The firm has a market cap of $134.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $48.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 over the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.03.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.