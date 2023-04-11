Signaturefd LLC Has $1.58 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,579 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Target by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Target by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Up 2.1 %

TGT stock opened at $169.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $254.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.18 and its 200-day moving average is $160.38.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Target in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on Target in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.69.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

