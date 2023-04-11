Foundry Partners LLC Acquires 38,395 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,395 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.16% of Allison Transmission worth $6,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 31,117 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 7,209 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Allison Transmission by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Allison Transmission by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 27,208 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on ALSN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Allison Transmission Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of ALSN opened at $44.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.63 and a 1 year high of $50.64.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.21 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 69.32% and a net margin of 19.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $206,389.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,807 shares in the company, valued at $728,583.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $99,138.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,673.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $206,389.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,807 shares in the company, valued at $728,583.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,656 shares of company stock worth $2,308,269 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

See Also

