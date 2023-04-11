Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Holdings Lifted by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,119 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 33,987 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.31% of Dana worth $6,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DAN. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dana by 478.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dana by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 82,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 121.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dana in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Dana from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Dana from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Dana from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dana has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Dana Price Performance

Shares of DAN opened at $14.46 on Tuesday. Dana Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.17 and a 12-month high of $19.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.97 and its 200 day moving average is $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 2.38.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.33). Dana had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dana Incorporated will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.81%.

About Dana

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

