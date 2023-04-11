Foundry Partners LLC Raises Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,460 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the period. United Rentals comprises 1.5% of Foundry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of United Rentals worth $27,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in United Rentals by 7,691.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 50.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at $560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on URI. UBS Group lifted their price target on United Rentals from $460.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays upped their price target on United Rentals from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $425.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $341.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $430.85.

In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total value of $224,208.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total value of $224,208.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 4,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.56, for a total value of $2,068,940.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,927,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,672 shares of company stock valued at $13,871,422 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $364.92 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $425.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $369.34. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.54 and a 1 year high of $481.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.82.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.97%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

