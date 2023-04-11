Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Buys 1,655 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 66.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.71.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

NYSE:ADM opened at $80.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.61. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $70.02 and a 12 month high of $98.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $26.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.37 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 23.35%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

