Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Acquires 246 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. iShares Global Tech ETF comprises 1.1% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IXN. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 626.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $53.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.76. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $40.31 and a 12 month high of $55.37.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

