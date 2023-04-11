iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Holdings Trimmed by Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,054 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,076,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,269,000 after acquiring an additional 35,312,725 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,157,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,384,393 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,890,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961,893 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3,484.0% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,588,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 21,958,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 18,313,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,811,000 after acquiring an additional 890,163 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $23.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.94.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

