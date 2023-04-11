KeyCorp Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RPM International in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 9th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.37. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for RPM International’s current full-year earnings is $4.35 per share.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

RPM International Stock Up 1.2 %

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RPM. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on RPM International from $112.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on RPM International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of RPM International from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of RPM International from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RPM International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

RPM opened at $82.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.96 and its 200 day moving average is $91.74. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $74.56 and a fifty-two week high of $106.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPM International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in RPM International by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 48,412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 17,998 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in RPM International by 205.5% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 8,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in RPM International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in RPM International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,726 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in RPM International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

Featured Articles

