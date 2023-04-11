Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Spero Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, April 10th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Spero Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.13) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.33.

SPRO opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $82.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.88. Spero Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $7.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $95,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 196,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 13,502 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments involving bacterial infections, including multi-drug resistant bacterial infections, and rare diseases Its pipeline product candidates include Tebipenem HBr, SPR720, and SPR206.

