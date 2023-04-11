Americana Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAIN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 250.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,501,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,197 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,518,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $3,102,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,341,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 426,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,465,000 after acquiring an additional 43,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $267,988.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,307,058.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Main Street Capital news, Director John Earl Jackson bought 3,000 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.20 per share, with a total value of $117,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,266.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $267,988.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,307,058.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,694 shares of company stock worth $619,006. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Main Street Capital Stock Down 0.2 %

MAIN stock opened at $39.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.90. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $31.66 and a 12 month high of $45.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.30.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 64.11%. The company had revenue of $113.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

About Main Street Capital

(Get Rating)

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.