Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,985 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at $425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after acquiring an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

ULTA opened at $529.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $523.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $471.66. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $330.80 and a 1 year high of $553.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 67.19%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.41 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ULTA. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $607.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $503.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $561.63.

Insider Activity

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total value of $2,279,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,286.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total value of $2,279,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,286.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,615.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,355 shares of company stock worth $3,821,507 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.