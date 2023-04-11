Paragon Advisors LLC Makes New $13.91 Million Investment in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 223,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,000. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X accounts for 6.1% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 60.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 178,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,427,000 after purchasing an additional 67,206 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 82.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the second quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 102.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 211,049 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPXL opened at $73.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.68. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 52 week low of $48.97 and a 52 week high of $117.77. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 3.08.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

