Americana Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Americana Partners LLC increased its position in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of Select Energy Services worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTTR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 43.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. 58.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on WTTR shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Select Energy Services from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet cut Select Energy Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Select Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Select Energy Services Stock Up 2.9 %

Select Energy Services stock opened at $7.52 on Tuesday. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $9.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.96.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $381.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.89 million. Select Energy Services had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 5.04%. As a group, research analysts expect that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Select Energy Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Select Energy Services’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

