Americana Partners LLC Sells 13,087 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Americana Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,323 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 13,087 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 55,721 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 19,853 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,591 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 43,153 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $610,000. 10.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Shares of RIO opened at $67.19 on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $50.92 and a 52-week high of $83.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.18.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 9.8%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RIO shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($71.83) to GBX 6,200 ($76.78) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,750 ($71.21) to GBX 5,790 ($71.70) in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.