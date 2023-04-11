Americana Partners LLC Sells 2,843 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Americana Partners LLC lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,052 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,843 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. United Bank raised its position in shares of Comcast by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Comcast by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,261,000 after buying an additional 928,627 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Comcast by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $482,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.
Comcast Stock Performance
NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $38.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $161.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.37. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $48.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.
Comcast Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.48%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.71.
Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast
In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $6,467,657.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,902,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,509,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.
Comcast Company Profile
Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.
