Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 66.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,616 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BG opened at $94.17 on Tuesday. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $80.41 and a 1-year high of $128.40. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. Bunge had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 11.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 23.76%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.13.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

