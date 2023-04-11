Americana Partners LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 128.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,906,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,287,673,000 after acquiring an additional 55,341 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,811,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $737,759,000 after purchasing an additional 8,589 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,587,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $681,939,000 after purchasing an additional 181,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,049,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $617,753,000 after purchasing an additional 86,154 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,188,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $311,847,000 after purchasing an additional 276,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Everest Re Group from $408.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Everest Re Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.80.

Everest Re Group Stock Up 0.7 %

RE stock opened at $364.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $364.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.53. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $244.57 and a fifty-two week high of $394.99.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $12.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.29 by $2.92. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 45.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.68%.

Everest Re Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Featured Stories

