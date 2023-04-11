Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Has $19.84 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,145 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $19,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USMV. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Security Financial Services INC. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 148,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares during the last quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $423,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $608,000. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 39,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of USMV stock opened at $73.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.46. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

