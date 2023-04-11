ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Shares Sold by Paragon Advisors LLC

Paragon Advisors LLC lessened its position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 839,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,515 shares during the quarter. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF makes up about 3.9% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Paragon Advisors LLC owned about 1.57% of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF worth $8,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 8,714.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,814,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,332,000 after buying an additional 8,714,147 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 33.6% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,747,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,950,000 after acquiring an additional 439,091 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,057,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,581,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 335.6% in the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 236,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 337,209 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BITO opened at $17.47 on Tuesday. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $9.48 and a twelve month high of $26.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.85.

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

