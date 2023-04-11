Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Raises Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 739 shares during the quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,339,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,878,576,000 after purchasing an additional 581,545 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 48.7% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 10,915,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $913,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574,211 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 0.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,221,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $604,405,000 after buying an additional 66,646 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,055,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $506,842,000 after buying an additional 623,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,888,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $537,176,000 after acquiring an additional 123,123 shares during the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Stock Down 0.7 %

BX opened at $81.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $126.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BX shares. CICC Research initiated coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.79.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 10,869,566 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $15,000,001.08. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 24,727,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,123,558.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 10,869,566 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $15,000,001.08. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 24,727,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,123,558.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total value of $7,337,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,145,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,875,071.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 10,950,338 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,064 and have sold 140,617,616 shares valued at $1,734,240,167. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

