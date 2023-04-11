Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Paragon Advisors LLC

Paragon Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,341 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,380 shares during the quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at $1,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in Veeva Systems by 3.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,229,000 after purchasing an additional 132,560 shares in the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $178.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a PE ratio of 59.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.92. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.02 and a 12 month high of $232.26.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 4,500 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total transaction of $730,305.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,020.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total value of $483,569.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,195.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $730,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,214 shares in the company, valued at $197,020.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,318 shares of company stock worth $4,769,482. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down from $205.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.39.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

