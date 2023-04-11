Paragon Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Paragon Advisors LLC cut its stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,013 shares during the quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in BILL were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BILL by 60.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in BILL in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in BILL by 178.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of BILL during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of BILL by 49.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BILL alerts:

BILL Stock Down 0.3 %

BILL stock opened at $74.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.30 and a 52-week high of $217.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $260.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.59 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 40.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. Research analysts predict that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BILL. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of BILL from $180.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on BILL from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded BILL from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BILL from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of BILL from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BILL has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BILL news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $558,804.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,342.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $83,853.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of BILL stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $558,804.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,342.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,015 shares of company stock valued at $657,697 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

BILL Profile

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.