Paragon Advisors LLC Invests $1.28 Million in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of TLT stock opened at $106.78 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.85 and a 12 month high of $124.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.93.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.269 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

