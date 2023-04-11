Paragon Advisors LLC Makes New $830,000 Investment in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corteva Stock Up 0.8 %

Corteva stock opened at $60.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.90. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.03 and a 1-year high of $68.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTVA. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America raised Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Charles V. Magro purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.64 per share, with a total value of $2,425,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares in the company, valued at $7,646,400.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Further Reading

