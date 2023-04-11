Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases New Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 5,203,764 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7,735.2% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,834,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,799 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 38.9% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,791,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,628,000 after acquiring an additional 501,594 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,897,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,967,000 after buying an additional 416,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 949,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,523,000 after purchasing an additional 384,681 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $82.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $113.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.22.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

