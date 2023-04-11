Constellation Brands’ (STZ) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $295.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Argus cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen lowered Constellation Brands from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $252.58.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $224.60 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -440.38, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $208.12 and a one year high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -627.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 44.8% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,891,000 after buying an additional 15,472 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 21,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Featured Articles

