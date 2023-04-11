Astar Trading Up 9.6% This Week (ASTR)

Astar (ASTR) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Astar has a total market capitalization of $106.93 million and approximately $24.17 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Astar token can currently be bought for about $0.0689 or 0.00000228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Astar has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Astar Token Profile

Astar’s launch date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Astar is forum.astar.network. The official website for Astar is astar.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar Network’s mission is to provide a scalable, interoperable, and decentralized application platform that defines and realizes the new form of the web: Web3.0.

Astar Token is the utility token for Astar Network.”

Astar Token Trading

